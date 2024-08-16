The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the owner of a transportation company to the Misdemeanor Court for illegally possessing 22 gas cylinders, as they were not filled by the competent authorities, and accused him of possessing petroleum materials in commercial quantities of unknown origin with the intention of selling them.

Regarding the details of the incident, the Head of Deira Prosecution, Counselor Nahir Farouk Al-Habishi, said that during the periodic inspection campaigns of the competent authorities, it was reported that there were civilian vehicles that were illegally distributing domestic gas cylinders, owned by a specific transportation company, which is a company affiliated with the accused. One of the vehicles was suspected and 22 gas cylinders of different sizes were seized inside it.

He added that the procedure followed for filling cylinders at accredited national factories in Dubai requires the presence of a stamp on the cylinder, in order to ensure that it is filled by an accredited entity, noting that in this incident it was found that they were counterfeit gas cylinders of different sizes and weights, and the source of their filling is unknown.

He added that when the police arrived to deal with the incident, the driver of the vehicle fled, but the concerned authorities arrested the owner of the vehicle belonging to a transportation company, who is the first accused in the incident, as he rented his vehicle to the fugitive driver for a period of six months in exchange for an amount of 300 dirhams per month, despite the fact that the company’s powers do not include the practice of renting vehicles to individuals.

The Public Prosecution ordered that the owner of the property be referred to the Misdemeanour Court and punished according to the charges, for committing the misdemeanour of possessing petroleum materials in commercial quantities of unknown origin with the intention of selling them.