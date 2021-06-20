The Dubai Public Prosecution referred an unemployed Arab (30 years) to the Criminal Court on charges of stealing 6,700 dirhams from an Asian bus driver. In the form of a card, it has the police logo on it.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution indicated that the accused slapped the victim on the neck, and ordered him to take out his wallet, then seized the money in it, and when the driver tried to retrieve his wallet, he hit him again, and then left the place.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with two counts of impersonating a public office and committing an act contrary to public morals, which is imitating women by wearing women’s clothes and applying cosmetics to his face.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office: “At one o’clock after midnight on the 24th of last April, and while I was standing in my car to fill in the balance from one of the machines in the Al-Raqqa area, I was surprised by the accused riding the car next to me, and he was wearing women’s clothes, and when he spoke to me, I found out that he was a man.” He added that the accused took out what looked like a card, and believed that what was taken out by a charger bears the Dubai Police logo, to assure the victim that he is a policeman.

The accused asked the victim to move to one of the sub-streets in the Al-Raqqa area, and ordered him to take out his wallet, then the accused seized what was in it (6,700 dirhams), then got out of the car and ordered the victim to leave the place.

The victim stated that after the accused got out of the car, he doubted himself, so he went to the police station to report the incident, and a few days later he was presented with a diagnostic queue, and he recognized the accused among them.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

