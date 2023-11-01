The Dubai Public Prosecution referred three defendants to the Criminal Court for seizing a vehicle rented from a rental office, for the purpose of smuggling it to one of the countries and selling it for a low price. They were charged with the felony of using valid official documents in the name of others, the misdemeanor of seizing the property of others, and criminal participation in fraud to seize property. Other people’s money.

Investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution revealed that the three defendants were involved with other parties from inside and outside the country in stealing rental vehicles, tampering with their papers, removing tracking devices from them, and then smuggling them and selling them abroad, indicating that the victim’s rental office was lenient in one of the procedures. A major reason for being exposed to theft and fraud, warning against this mistake.

In detail, the First Chief Prosecutor of the Bur Dubai Prosecution, Counselor Khalfan Mohammed Al Shamsi, who initiated the investigation into the incident, said that a complaint was received from an official at a vehicle rental office, stating that a car had been stolen by a person who had contracted with the company to rent it for a few days, but he did not commit to returning it on the specified date, and the office employees procrastinated. Those who contacted her, until it became clear that the vehicle had been smuggled out of the country, and then the rental office quickly informed the relevant authorities, who immediately began their role, and the accused were arrested and investigated in cooperation with the relevant department of Dubai Police.

Al Shamsi added that it was proven through investigations that one of the accused sent a scan of the driver’s license and a photo of his ID via the WhatsApp application, and agreed with the office official (the informant) that they would meet somewhere to receive the vehicle and sign the rental contract. However, the person who attended did not have the same ID that the office received a scan of.

He explained that the office official noticed this, but the accused stated that he had forgotten his identity card, so the office official ignored this procedure and agreed to hand over the car to him, and received from him 1,000 dirhams as a security deposit and 960 dirhams as the rental value.

The prosecution’s investigations revealed that the crime was premeditated and planned, led by a party from inside and outside the country to smuggle rental vehicles. The defendants admitted that they had communicated with another person to remove the tracking device installed in the vehicle that is the subject of the case, and after completing that, they transported it to an area previously agreed upon with them. Two other unknown defendants came to complete the sale and smuggling process, placing license plates issued outside the country on them.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Public Prosecution ordered the defendants to be referred to the Minor Criminal Court for the felony of using valid official documents in the name of others, the misdemeanor of seizing the property of others, and the misdemeanor of criminal participation in fraud to seize the property of others.

The Public Prosecution stressed the need for owners and employees of vehicle rental offices to adhere to all required official procedures when dealing with any tenant, to guarantee their rights and preserve ownership of their vehicles, and not to be lenient, as happened in this case, as failure to present the original identity of the original tenant led to fraud and theft of the vehicle.