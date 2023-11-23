The Dubai Public Prosecution obtained the result of a “three-star” rating for the maturity of institutional flexibility from the International Organization for Institutional Resilience (ICOR), which is the highest rating that the organization gives to the most flexible institutions in the world, and as the first judicial authority in the world, and the first entity in the Dubai government to obtain this rating, as a culmination. For its efforts to adopt institutional agility and flexibility in government work, and to constantly develop its systems and procedures to be distinguished by global flexibility in dealing with changes.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Counselor Yousef Hassan Al Mutawa said that the Public Prosecution is continuing to implement its strategy to develop the capabilities of human cadres and the work system in the field of institutional flexibility, in line with the directives of the wise leadership in the emirate, and the strategy focuses on enhancing the continuity of its business through continuous improvement in the field of responding to the directives. Globalization and the need for change.

He explained that the department’s obtaining a “three-star” rating contributes to supporting the system of excellence and institutional development, and raising the efficiency of strategic plans, in accordance with international best practices, ensuring the department’s ability to respond flexibly and continuously to keep pace with any changes in the needs and expectations of customers, and ensuring the sustainability of results in all circumstances. .