The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai launched the “Smart Payment of Fines” service to enable parties sentenced to a fine in criminal cases to pay and obtain a “stop searching” and lift the ban on travel or departure automatically after the verdict is issued.

The total number of absentee judgments issued in Dubai reached 2080 during the past year, while the percentage of implementation of absentee judgments reached 63%.

The Public Prosecution Office suggested that the smart payment service for fines would speed up the procedures for implementing judgments in absentia and increase the rate of execution.

According to the statistics of default judgments, the average time period for execution is 34 days, while the percentage of execution of judgments in absentia within 15 working days is 59%.

Shamsa Salem Al-Marri, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Department, Head of the Service Improvement Team, said that the smart payment service for fines represents a proactive digital channel that is added to the prosecution services package that is in line with the 360 ​​services policy, which represents an integrated digital system that meets the aspirations of customers, and all sectors and institutions compete to provide it. .

She added that the service allows the payment of fines for criminal judgments in which a fine is issued for judgments in presence, absenteeism, and legal presence, for the stages of litigation (primary, appeal, cassation) through electronic and smart channels, and enables the customer to cancel the arrest warrant and “stop searching” in coordination with Dubai Police.

Al-Marri confirmed that the service will be reflected on the customers and meet their expectations and needs by reducing their presence at the Public Prosecution headquarters to announce the default judgment and pay the fines, and also facilitate the payment process and related procedures, through the use of smart and digital means that reduce time and effort and save trouble in going personally to the service. .

Regarding the mechanism for obtaining the smart payment service for fines, it stated that the customer can pay the fine amount through three different methods. Easily pay the fine online.

She pointed out that the second method is represented by payment devices that are spread in different places, and can accept banknotes of all denominations, with a paper of each denomination in each payment process until the fine is paid, or through electronic payment with cards.

The third method is on the website of the Public Prosecution, where the customer can log in by using the digital ID, and pay the fine electronically.

And after smart payment of the fines incurred by any of the three methods, he receives a text message stating that the arrest warrant has been canceled and that he “stop searching” for him directly.

When the verdict becomes final, the ban on leaving is lifted and the police are notified to stop searching.