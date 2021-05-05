The number of arrest and smart search warrants issued by the Public Prosecution in Dubai against suspects and accused persons reached 6,650 during the past year, a decrease of 8% from 2019, which witnessed 7215 permits, as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the consequent closure and restriction of movement in some Time.

The Public Prosecutor of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, said that the Drug Prosecution Office acquired 72% of the number of arrest and smart search warrants, with 4,758 permits, followed by the Deira Prosecution Office with 1,029 permits, then Bur Dubai Prosecution with 833 permits, and finally, “Nationality and Residency” with 30 authorizations.

He added that the smart arrest and search warrant initiative reduced the time required for a permit request by the police and its approval by the prosecution, by 89.3%, and by 16 minutes instead of 150 minutes.

He stressed that the initiative represented a qualitative leap in the executive work on behalf of the Actors, especially in terms of shortening procedures and red tape, speeding up the process of arrest, inspection and obtaining evidence, and safeguarding it from tampering, change or absenteeism, in a way that supports achieving justice and not missing any evidence, with a focus on facilitating the task of law enforcement officers Judicial system, by simplifying procedures with modern technology, represented by a smart application for arrest warrants and smart searches.

Al-Humaidan explained that the arrest and search process, before the application of the arrest warrant and smart search initiative, used to go through seven stages until the permission was issued, which creates concerns about arrest, missing evidence, alteration, destruction or concealment, given the time it takes to issue the permission, pointing to These stages consist in receiving the report, issuing a request for permission to arrest and searching by the police, printing the request, and signing it manually, and the police officer in presence goes to the prosecutor to approve the permission manually, and then return and take the necessary measures.

He stated that all of these stages were reduced to three stages, without any breach of the required procedures and their systemic safety, pointing out that it is now represented in submitting the application for permission to arrest via the smart application of the Public Prosecution, approving it electronically and then acting according to it.

He pointed out that the total number of users of the smart arrest and search warrant application reached 487 users, since its launch in 2017 until the end of last year, distributed between 123 users of the Public Prosecution, and 364 users of the police.

He emphasized that the time period for approving arrest warrants and smart searches, starting from the issuance of warrants by the police until the approval of the permits by the Public Prosecution, which amounts to a few minutes, paints a clear picture of shortening the time in procedures and completion, and speeding up the work of the prosecution and the police, which are the intended fruits of adopting these The smart initiative.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

