The Public Prosecutor of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the Public Prosecution office has completed investigations with those accused of the criminal report of the emergence of a group of girls who violated the public behavior of the state. pornography.

He added that all of them were imprisoned pending investigations, and the Public Prosecution had issued an order to deport all the accused and defendants from the state, for their actions and behaviors contrary to public morals.





