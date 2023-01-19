The Disposal of Seizures and Findings Committee at the Public Prosecution in Dubai destroyed 5.3 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substances, after they were transported under strict guard to the Waste Department in Dubai Municipality, as part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to implement legal measures to protect society. The first public attorney, head of the Committee for the Disposition of Seizures and Findings, Counselor Hamad Al-Khalifi, said that the damaged materials were seized by the security authorities during the last period in a number of criminal cases, and those involved were referred to trial on various charges, and various rulings were issued against them, and those rulings gained the final degree. He added that the legal and administrative procedures have been completed to get rid of these narcotics and psychotropic substances, and to permanently destroy them according to the special requirements followed in this regard, according to the Public Prosecution’s strategy in implementing judgments, to ensure speed and accuracy of implementation and observance of the highest standards of security, public health and safety, and the preservation of the environment.

He pointed out that coordination has been made with the concerned strategic partners in the Dubai Police, represented by the Courts Security Station and the Public Prosecution, to transfer the seized items to the Waste Operations Department in Dubai Municipality, under tight security by the Security of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency, the Department of Security and Protection of Personalities, and the General Department for Drug Control at the leadership. Dubai Police, and it was finally disposed of under the supervision of representatives from the Disposal of Seizures and Findings Committee at the Public Prosecution in Dubai.