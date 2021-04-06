Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, stated that the Public Prosecution office has completed the investigations with those accused of the incident of the criminal report of the emergence of a group of girls who violated the public behavior of the state.

They were all imprisoned pending investigations, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an order to deport all the accused and defendants from the state for their actions and behaviors contrary to public morals.





