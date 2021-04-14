The Dubai Public Prosecution registered 16 appeals filed by the Dubai Public Prosecutor, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, before the Court of Cassation, on rulings issued by Dubai courts during the first three months of this year.

The Head of the First Department of the Civil Prosecution, Khaled Ahmed Zakaria, said that the Court of Cassation has decided on two appeals, one of them commercial and the other labor, from the total appeals submitted by the Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai in the first quarter of this year, and has ruled to overturn the two appealed judgments, while 13 appeals are currently in circulation. Noting that the percentage of commercial appeals that were filed before the Court of Cassation during that period was 75%.

He added that the number of appeals against cassation in civil final judgments submitted to the Civil Prosecution during the year 2020 amounted to 283, while the indicator for the completion and implementation of appeals against cassation in favor of the law within 60 working days or less for the past year was estimated at 99.6%.

He pointed out that the number of cases and appeals referred from Dubai courts to the prosecution to express an opinion amounted to 814 cases last year, including 254 primary, 299 primary personal status, 226 appeals, seven civil personal status appeals, and 28 appeals from the Attorney General in favor of the law.

He added that the indicator of the completion of intervention cases during the period set by the court reached 99.7% during the past year, pointing out that Article 174 of the Civil Procedure Law and its amendments allow the Attorney General to appeal the final judgments issued in civil cases of all kinds if the ruling includes a violation of the law or A mistake in its application or interpretation, and the litigants benefit from this appeal.

He stated that the Public Prosecution interferes with expressing opinion in civil cases related to the incompetent, its litigants, the absentees, and the missing persons before the courts of first instance, the court of appeal in Dubai courts, and other obligatory and permissible cases, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter Four of the Civil Procedure Law and its amendments.





