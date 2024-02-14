The Public Prosecution in Dubai referred a facility manager to court due to his fictitious nationalization, as his company issued two work permits to two female employees and restricted them to the facility without actually enabling them to work, with the aim of circumventing and circumventing the nationalization decisions of the (Nafis) program.

The Dubai Prosecution accused him of using two work permits for purposes other than those intended for issuance, to circumvent the decisions of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regarding Emiratisation rates in the private sector. The court ruled in the presence of the accused – the owner of the establishment – to be punished with a fine of 100,000 dirhams for the accusation against him, and the fine shall be multiplied by the number of workers against whom the violation occurred, who are both female employees.

The facility used the fictitious contract to appear before the aforementioned ministry with a false legal appearance that contradicts the truth, which is that its facility has two female national employees. Thus, its facility has reached the required nationalization rate and will be able to obtain government support and incentives because it is one of the facilities cooperating with the “Nafis” program.

Since the two employees did not work in the facility and their goal was to obtain the monthly support amount of 5 thousand dirhams and they benefited from it for a period of 4 months, they were notified by the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Personnel “NAFES” to return the benefited amounts.

Counselor Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khattam, First Public Advocate, Head of the Naturalization and Residence Prosecution, said that the Dubai Prosecution, represented by the Naturalization and Residency Prosecution, is keen to implement the laws related to Emiratisation, which were approved by the government with the aim of raising the efficiency of the nation’s citizens and integrating them into the labor market, and fictitious Emiratisation constitutes a circumvention of these regulations and a violation. Punishable by law.

The advisor, Dr. Ali Hamid, noted that citizens who benefit from the “Nafes” program must be careful to adhere to a contractual relationship with the facility in order to benefit from the “Nafes” program, and that they must receive a monthly wage in exchange for their work at the facility. In the event that they are not able to perform the work or refuse to be employed by it, they must File a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.