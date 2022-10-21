Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Organizing Committee revealed the details of the “Dubai Pro” championship for bodybuilding, qualifying for the “Mr. Olympia” professional championship, which is sponsored by the Oxygen Club and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, and its activities begin today, and will continue until tomorrow, “Sunday” at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of more than 600 athletes. From professionals and amateurs.

This came during the press conference held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council and attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Ali Omar, Director of Sports Events Department, and Khaled Al Awar, Director of Communication and Marketing Department, during which Adel Al Ali, Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, Bob Cheek, the tournament presenter, and Taylor spoke during the press conference. Minyan, Vice President of the Federation of Professionals (IFPP Pro) member of the jury.

The champion Ahmed Ashkanani, the silver medalist in the World Bodybuilding Championships (Mr. Olympia for Professionals) for the years 2016 and 2017, and the winner of the titles of many international championships, the most famous of which are the Arnold Classic and the New York Pro Championship, attended. More than 100 competitors participated in the tournament, where the most prominent participants were presented from Champions The scoring process and weights for the competitors were also made.

Adel Al Ali said: We thank the Dubai Sports Council for its great support for the championship, which is being held for the first time in Dubai, with the wide participation of professional and amateur bodybuilding champions. The world bodybuilding “Mr. Olympia 2022” is the largest championship for bodybuilding professionals to be held under the umbrella of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness next December in the state of Las Vegas, USA, which is the highest title for all bodybuilding professionals, as the tournament will be a qualifier for the participants, and the The winner of the Dubai Pro Championship in the amateur category will be titled “Champion of Champions”, and receive a professional player card to participate in Mr. Olympia.

He added: This tournament is the first in the Middle East in which the winners receive 9 professional cards for the amateur category, as these cards qualify them to become professional players, while the winning professionals receive financial prizes. It is also a tourist festival for bodybuilding, where the number of participants reached more than 600 athletes Professionals and amateurs from around the world.

He continued, “The judging is managed by a group of international judges, most notably the head of the jury in the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness, and the tournament includes 6 professional and amateur categories: Physique – amateur men, Classic Physic – amateur men, amateur bodybuilding, and Physic – Men’s Pro, Classic Physics – Professional Men’s, and Professional Bodybuilding Classes.

Bob Cheek said: “We have been looking for years to organize this event in the UAE and in Dubai in particular, as we expected a great demand for participation due to the spread of bodybuilding in the country. Indeed, the number of participants, from professionals to 100, and from amateurs to more than 500, and this is an achievement for the championship. Before it even begins, this tournament is the largest of its kind outside the United States of America, as it is the first to award 9 professional cards, and I hope to continue the success of the tournament and all the tournaments that are held in Dubai.

For his part, Taylor Minyan said: We extend our sincere thanks to the Dubai Sports Council for its support of the event, its hosting of the press conference and the process of weighing and registering participants, and a technical meeting will be held before the start of the tournament in Zabeel Hall.