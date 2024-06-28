Dubai’s private schools ranked second globally in the field of financial knowledge for their students, and sixth globally in the field of creative thinking, according to the results of Dubai’s first participation in these two fields, within the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022), implemented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The “Financial Knowledge” domain aims to measure students’ knowledge and understanding of financial management principles and related risks, and to assess their ability to apply these skills and knowledge in real life, and to benefit from them in making sound decisions in various financial contexts.

The “Creative Thinking” field focuses on assessing students’ abilities and their constructive participation in evaluating and developing their ideas, to reach innovative and effective solutions, advance their knowledge to advanced levels, and explore new creative horizons.

The international study involved around 20 countries and regions around the world in the field of “financial knowledge”, and 64 countries and regions around the world in the field of “creative thinking”. The study witnessed the participation of more than 4,478 male and female students in private schools in Dubai in the field of “financial knowledge”, and 7,474 male and female students in the field of “creative thinking”, belonging to 171 private schools that apply eight different educational curricula.

Private school students in Dubai achieved an achievement rate of 522 points in the field of “financial knowledge”, which is 24 points higher than the global average approved by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) of 498 points.

82% of Dubai students reported that they are familiar with financial management, while 79% of students indicated that they set savings goals regarding what they intend to buy or acquire.

Private school students in Dubai achieved 36 points in the field of “creative thinking”, which is higher than the global average of 33 points.

The results showed that the creative thinking skills of about 84% of Dubai students fall within the expected level of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) or higher, and 74% of the students reported that they have the confidence necessary to participate effectively in the creative activities provided to them by schools.

Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Aisha Abdullah Miran, said that the results reaffirm Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for distinguished education, based on the insightful vision of the wise leadership. It also reflects the competitiveness of the education system in the emirate regionally and internationally, and the readiness of students for the future, in line with the goals of The Dubai Plan 2033 is based on the Dubai Economic (D33) and Social (33) agendas, and for Dubai to be among the best in the world in terms of quality of education.

She added: “We are proud of the performance of our students and schools in these international assessments, which reflects the ability of our schools to provide teaching and learning opportunities for all students according to international standards, and their commitment to ensuring the quality of education, and empowering the emerging generations by providing them with the skills of the future in light of a rapidly changing world, and also demonstrates the important role of school leaders.” “In motivating teachers and parents to consolidate the concepts of creativity and innovation in the school environment, and encouraging students to apply them in the details of daily life inside and outside the school environment, with the aim of developing their capabilities and enhancing their positive contributions to the comprehensive development process in various sectors.”

For her part, the Executive Director of the School Inspection Bureau at the Authority, Fatima Ibrahim Belraheef, said that the international study provides comprehensive data on the financial skills and creative thinking skills of our students, which provides school leaders and educational policy makers with detailed information that they can rely on in building plans and developing policies to ensure Enabling students to acquire future skills.

“The results showed that private schools that achieved high results in the field of creative thinking also enabled their students to achieve high performance in the fields of mathematics, reading and science, which confirms the importance of working to develop the capabilities of our students in all relevant fields, to enable them to acquire and develop future skills. We are grateful for the important role of school leaders, our teachers and parents in empowering our students with future skills,” Balrahif added.

It is worth noting that the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022), which were revealed in December 2023, indicate that private schools in Dubai achieved the ninth place globally in mathematics skills with a score of 497 points, exceeding the global average approved by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development by about 25 points. They also ranked 13th globally in reading skills with a score of 498 points, and 14th globally in science skills with a score of 503 points.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022) aims to understand the extent to which 15-year-old students are able to use real-life skills in the areas of knowledge of mathematics, science and reading, and apply them in daily practical situations.

Aisha Miran:

Our educational system is globally competitive and ensures students’ readiness for the future in line with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033.

Fatima Balrahif:

A new phase of promising opportunities during which we work to develop the capabilities of our students in all future fields.