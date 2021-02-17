Princess Latifa in Dubai in a video that airs in the UK on February 16, 2021 on the BBC and Skynews (SCREENSHOTS SKYNEWS)

The montage of several videos shot by Princess Latifa were broadcast on Tuesday February 16 on two British media, the BBC and Sky News. FaThis camera, the 35-year-old explains in a low voice that she took refuge in the toilet, “the only room that locks“. She has a pale complexion and very little makeup on her face. “I am a hostage “, she says. The villa has been turned into a prison: the windows are blocked off, there are five policemen outside.

“I am not allowed to go out … Every day I worry for my safety … for my life. I am really … tired of all of this.” The emirate has not yet reacted to the publication of these videos, transmitted by relatives of Latifa who want to alert on his case.

[THREAD] A Dubai princess says she is a “hostage” in secret videos released to Sky News. For three years the world has heard nothing from Princess Latifa, a daughter of one of the world’s richest men, Dubai’s billionaire ruler Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makthoum pic.twitter.com/nYjy2foQe4 – Sky News (@SkyNews) February 16, 2021

Yet it has been almost three years now that this daughter of the emir has been held in secrecy. En 2018, Latifa was talked about during an incredible escape attempt involving a former French spy and her capoeira teacher, with whom she had organized her escape aboard a sailboat. Brought back to Dubai, she never reappeared in public, with authorities assuring that she would “good” and that she was taken care of, giving credence to the image of a psychologically fragile young woman.

Already in 2002, Latifa had tried to escape the grip of the reigning family and the golden cage of a life she shared – like her father – between Dubai and the United Kingdom, racing horses and palaces, luxury cars and yachts … But a life without free will, where women are subject to male supervision. On her return to the emirate, Latifa claimed to have been tortured and imprisoned. Last year, British justice also agreed with him, concluding that his father had ordered his kidnapping.

Latifa is not the first woman in the royal family to want to escape the emir. The first of his six wives, a Lebanese woman, was never able to see her daughter again, whom she had to leave behind in Dubai after her divorce. In 2019, after 15 years of marriage, his last wife Haya, daughter of the King of Jordan, fled to the United Kingdom with her children to file for divorce. And another daughter of the emir, Shamsa, also tried to flee 20 years ago, without success.



Can this new episode damage the image of the Emirate? Yes, because with the stroke of petrodollars Mohammed Al Maktoum has pushed his extravagant city-state towards modernity. He is one of the richest rulers in the world who wants to be progressive, as respectful of the laws of Western capitalism as of those of Islam.

Dubai, if not a democracy, is its showcase, spectacular real estate projects, flashy leisure parks and above all the desire to become the world capital of entertainment and leisure (as we have seen) during the pandemic, Dubai opened its borders wide to tourists fleeing containments). But under the ultra-shiny and flashy varnish of modernity, certain subjects remain taboo. And if the emancipation of women progresses visibly in the professional context, it is much slower in the family context. Weight of the family and domination of its male members, persistence of segregation and polygamy. Women’s rights –even when they are princesses – remain strongly limited by a solid design patriarchal and conservative of societyé.