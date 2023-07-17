The Dubai Press Club, the organizer of the Arab Media Forum, has announced the opening of registration to attend the activities of the 21st session, and to participate in its discussions that will cover the most important topics and media issues, and the most important developments witnessed by this sector throughout the Arab region, with a focus on anticipating the future of media. Arab countries, exchanging experiences, and enhancing regional cooperation in keeping pace with changes and facing challenges in the media sector around the world.

The Organizing Committee, represented by the Dubai Press Club, confirmed that attendance at the forum this year will be exclusive through pre-registration, starting today (July 17), while registration will close on the first of next September.

And she stressed that there will be no registration to attend during the days of the forum, while registration will be limited to attendance within the period specified through the club’s website, and via the link «dpc.org.ae», until the registration door closes, and invited all those interested to attend and participate in the forum discussions. , which is the most important platform for discussing the reality and future of media in the Arab world, to initiate pre-registration, as there will be no exceptions after the registration is closed, which helps the organizing committee of the forum to prepare for the event in an exemplary manner for its next session.

The Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, stated that the Organizing Committee of the Arab Media Forum approved this year a number of decisions related to arranging attendance mechanisms for the participants, in order to ensure that the event is fully organized, and in pursuit of flexibility in attendance and registration for all participants, given the enormity of the event. And the large numbers of participants from within the UAE and various Arab countries, whose number is approximately 3,000 annually, which necessitates early preparation to receive the guests and participants of the forum in a manner befitting the status of the event as the largest gathering of its kind in the Arab world.

Regarding the content of the forum this year, Buhumaid said that the event, which is being held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with regional and international participation, and a prominent presence of media makers, leaders, thought pioneers, experts and specialists in the media sector from various Countries of the world, will be adopted in this session, and through paths

Several, accelerating the pace of development of the Arab media sector, and to this end will put many topics on the discussion table, foremost of which are: artificial intelligence and its reflection on the Arab media sector, innovative technologies, and the Arabic content industry, in addition to the most prominent future trends in the media sector.

Buhumaid added, “We are working with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital for exploring the future of media in the region.” From the continuous work to host events, activities and media programs that look forward to the future.

Coinciding with the 21st Arab Media Forum, which is scheduled to hold its work over the course of September 26-27, the ceremony of announcing the winners in the various categories of the “Arab Media Award” and honoring them, within the annual ceremony that the General Secretariat of the Award has been keen to hold since its inception more than two decades ago. Time, confirming its position as the most prominent forum for celebrating media excellence in the Arab world.