The Dubai Press Club announced the organization of the “Arab Media Forum” under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on September 26-27, 2023, as part of its 21st session, with the participation of icons of media work in the region, leaders and representatives of local media institutions. Arab and international newspapers, editor-in-chiefs of the most important Emirati and Arab newspapers, thought leaders in the region, senior writers, content makers and influencers on social networks, in continuation of the forum’s approach and mission as the largest annual gathering of those in charge of the Arab media and workers in its various sectors.

Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, confirmed that preparations for the next session began weeks ago to determine the topics that will be included in the event’s agenda and through communication from the Arab media community to identify the most important axes that impose themselves on the scene at the present time and that require putting them on the table for discussion in order to analyze the scene. The Arab journalist and the opportunities awaiting him and the challenges he faces, as well as to find out his strengths, in addition to monitoring the places of development in order to reach formulas that support the Arab media towards new levels of excellence and enhance its competitiveness in a way that achieves the aspirations of the recipient and satisfies his media needs.

She said, “As the forum has been in since its inception more than 20 years ago, and following Dubai’s approach that supports meaningful and constructive dialogue in various sectors, we are keen that the topics for discussion be the basis for a comprehensive agenda that reflects the Arab media community’s thought and aspirations for the future of the sector in the region, confirming the status of the forum as the largest A platform for exchanging ideas, opinions, expertise and successful experiences between all parties involved in the media sector in the region.

The Arab Media Forum and the activities that are held on its sidelines represent the most comprehensive and wide-ranging dialogue arena on the Arab level, with the participation of thousands of media professionals from all disciplines. It includes the pioneers of media work in the region as well as the new media generations who find in this unique professional gathering a rare opportunity to meet high-profile media figures and symbols that have their place in the media arena in an intellectual and professional celebration that is renewed every year.

The Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, explained that the certificate of renewed trust granted by the Arab media community to the forum with each convening of it, which is evident through the keenness of the leaders of the most important and prominent media institutions in the region to participate in the event every year and the large numbers estimated at thousands annually from various disciplines. The media person who sees the forum as an important occasion to discuss the state of the media and exchange ideas about everything that contributes to improving its methods, mechanisms, tools, and then its outputs. On foreseeing the future.

Buhumaid said: “The features of the forum’s agenda are formed on two levels, the first is internal, through sessions held by the work team to determine the most worthy points for discussion in the presence of this gathering of specialists and media decision makers from the UAE and all over the region, in addition to the club’s work to survey the opinions of Arab media institutions and cadres.” To get acquainted with the most important topics that they hope to discuss in the forum, through our constant communication with the media institutions, which is supported by field visits carried out by the club team, whether inside the country or what enables us to visit it outside the country, to review ideas and proposals, all of which are taken into consideration and considered with all appreciation. It is placed in an organized context for discussion, from which the maximum possible benefit can be extracted.

Major issues and developments

For more than two decades, the Arab Media Forum kept abreast of the most important issues and developments in the region and the world, and reviewed, through its discussions – within its dialogue sessions and workshops included in its annual agenda – the role of the media in the heart of these developments, its impact on it, and its impact on it and its repercussions. Many senior politicians and government officials in the Arab world attended its successive sessions, which reflects the level of appreciation enjoyed by the forum as a meaningful event that seeks to enhance the role of media in supporting the region’s progress and prosperity.