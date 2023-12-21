The Dubai Press Club, in cooperation with Dolby International, organized a workshop entitled “The Future of Audio Technology… The Dolby Atmos Experience,” with the aim of raising the capabilities of podcast makers to develop storytelling for listeners through audio technology (Dolby Atmos), in the presence of audio content makers. From the owners of the podcast.

The workshop, in which Rabie Hamza, Director of Content Management at Dolby Middle East and Africa, and Dolby Audio Engineer, Edwin Wilson, participated, comes in the context of the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to promote the growth of the “podcast” industry in the region, and expand the circle of benefit from it, by hosting the most important sessions. Knowledge and specialized training workshops.

Director of the Dubai Press Club and Director of the Strategic Media Affairs Department at the Dubai Government Media Office, Dr. Maitha bint Issa Buhumaid, said that the workshops contributed to shedding light on important topics in the field of audio content creation, and highlighting the elements of podcast success and how to enable it to continue and spread. Pointing out the club’s keenness to open the way for competencies and expertise to share their experiences, and to empower talents to achieve greater excellence in the world of podcasting.

Buhumaid explained that the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts in this field, through knowledge sessions and training workshops that it organizes throughout the year, aim to give a strong impetus to the audio content industry from the Arab region, and work to enable opportunities for Arab “podcasts” to reach the highest levels. Excellence, stressing that Dubai’s pioneering position as a pivotal media center and an essential focal point for the industry and development of digital media and audio content in the region, prompts us to make more efforts to accelerate the pace of growth of the new media industry through professional events that take into account various aspects of this industry, most notably technology and capacity building.

Karan Crover, Senior Director for India, Middle East and Africa at Dolby, said: “We are pleased – in cooperation with the Dubai Press Club – to begin a transformative journey together to empower (podcast) makers in the Middle East and North Africa region, and provide them with the skills to benefit from Dolby Atmos creative technologies.” Pointing out that highlighting and elevating the storytelling experience, and enabling creators to craft immersive stories, helps enrich the audio landscape for audiences around the world.

During the workshop, Rabie Hamza reviewed a number of topics related to how to achieve a successful voice by detailing the various stages of work on the “podcast,” as well as the criteria for successfully reaching the audience through storytelling, in light of the experience built up by the “Dolby Atmos” platform, which is The largest of its kind in the Arab world in the field of audio production.

Hamza said: “Dolby works with a wide range of podcast makers of various types, who take advantage of Dolby Atmos technologies to improve storytelling for listeners. Dolby Atmos podcast files, audio stories, and audio books are currently being created through applications such as: Audible, Anghami, Wondery, National Geographic, Audio Up, QCODE, Gen-Z Media, and CurtCo. By providing premium content with very high sound quality, Anghami, the best regional service in the Middle East and North Africa, distributes Atmos Music and Atmos Podcasts on its platform to Anghami Plus and Anghami Gold subscribers.

Edwin Wilson spoke about the skills of placing and moving sounds with three-dimensional accuracy, using Dolby Atmos technology, which provides more detail, clarity, and depth to the podcast listening experience.

Wilson also shared with the audience the skills of dialogue and listening and how to distinguish between different background sounds, regardless of the type of “podcast,” as these techniques give a real sense of realism and visualize the viewer visually, using audio signals.

. The training workshop aims to enhance the growth of the podcast industry and audio skills in the Middle East and North Africa region.