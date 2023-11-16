Yesterday, the Dubai Press Club organized a discussion session entitled “The Future of Cloud News… Modern Media Trends,” on the sidelines of its participation under the umbrella of the “Dubai Media Council” in the work of the World Media Congress 2023.

The session, which came in cooperation with the China Media Group, and was held in the Dubai Media Pavilion, which includes: the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Media, the Dubai Press Club, and Brand Dubai, touched on the most important technological transformations taking place in the global media sector, most notably technology. The cloud, and the opportunities it presents to the media sector, as cloud services support organizations’ efforts to develop the best solutions to the various challenges they face, enhance levels of efficiency and productivity, and increase the capabilities of their generative artificial intelligence solutions, in the presence of an elite group of media makers, specialists, influencers and media representatives.

Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, stressed the club’s keenness to support the efforts made by the UAE in adopting strategic outcomes that influence shaping the future features of the media sector. She said: “This discussion comes in the context of the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to support media institutions in the Arab region, and within the framework of its vision towards accelerating the transformation and digital empowerment of the media sector, and stimulating innovation in artificial intelligence applications and various business models in media and journalistic work… in line with its position.” “Dubai is a leading center for technology and media, and one of the global hubs concerned with technical development, innovation, and future industries.”

In turn, Director of the Regional Office of the China Media Group in the Middle East, Zhang Li, said: “We are pleased to cooperate again with the Dubai Press Club, through this discussion session on the latest technologies used in the manufacture of cloud news platforms, as we seek to share our experience and introduce media makers to the latest findings.” Media industry techniques. The cloud services expert at the China Media Group in the Middle East region, engineer Lin Xiangyu, spoke at the beginning of the session about the importance of using news cloud platforms in television and media work, and how to build news cloud systems and support them with artificial intelligence techniques to facilitate the work of media professionals and journalists, save time and effort, and produce journalistic work in a way that… A style that suits the nature of the audience, which now aspires to speed, accuracy, and quality of content.

Chiang also gave the audience an interactive presentation, through which they learned about the concepts of designing applications for the global news cloud, and the modern systems expected to soon enter the news production and editing process.