Dubai Press Club is organising the fourth edition of Dubai Podfest on September 30, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, with the participation of a group of the most prominent Arab audio content creators, and the presence of regional institutions specialised in the audio blogging industry, to discuss the future of podcasting and the extent to which this digital industry has reached in the Arab region. The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in conjunction with World Podcast Day, on which audio content creators around the world celebrate the power of this media outlet and its popular presence. The first-of-its-kind event in the Arab region brings together the most prominent Arab audio content creators, along with the most prominent regional institutions specialised in audio blogging, and a group of Emirati and Arab media professionals interested in this industry, to form a clear picture of what needs to be done in the coming period, to provide more opportunities for exposure and spread to distinguished content creators, and to develop this media sector in the Arab world, in light of the significant growth rates it is achieving around the world.

“We are delighted to be organising this unique event for the fourth year in a row, which has rapidly evolved and expanded to be at the heart of the future of podcasting and the needs of audio content creators in the region,” said Mahfouz Abdullah, Director of Dubai Podfest. “This is further confirmation of the vital role that Dubai plays as a leading centre for future digital trends and an influential destination in developing Arab media and content, at a time when statistics indicate that the podcast sector in the world is witnessing remarkable growth estimated at billions of dollars.”