Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club announced that the Arab Media Summit, the umbrella platform for the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, will be held in Zabeel Halls 5 and 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 26 to 28, 2025.

The most important event of its kind on the Arab media map will be held with the participation of the heads of the Council of Ministers, Foreign Affairs and Media, an elite group of thinkers, writers, media students and media decision-makers in the region, officials in major Arab and international media institutions, and a number of the most prominent media professionals, journalists and content creators in the Arab region and the world, with the attendance of more than 6,000 media icons in the region and the world, in continuation of the forum’s approach and mission as the largest annual gathering of those in charge of Arab media and workers in its various sectors.

On this occasion, Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, stressed that the responsibility increases year after year with regard to the dimensions of the media scene in the region and the influences that contribute to determining its path, in addition to shaping the features of its future. This responsibility constitutes an incentive for the work team and a new challenge to investigate and analyze the scene and find topics that will form the basis for a comprehensive agenda that reflects the reality, future and thinking of the Arab media community, adding: “We aim to build a new Arab media scene that keeps pace with the future and works with its tools.”

She said: “Preparations for the next session have already begun in terms of sending out the main invitations to attend the 23rd session of the Arab Media Forum and determining the topics that will be included in the event’s agenda, through communication and involving the Arab media community to identify the most important topics that are currently imposing themselves on the scene and require putting them on the discussion table with the aim of analyzing the Arab media scene, the opportunities it awaits and the challenges it faces.”

She added that the features of the forum’s agenda are being shaped on two levels: the first is internal, through focused meetings held by the summit’s higher organizing committee to determine the most worthy points of discussion, in addition to surveying the opinions of Arab media institutions and cadres to identify the most important topics they hope the forum will discuss, through our constant communication with media institutions, to review ideas and proposals, all of which are taken into consideration.

“The Arab Media Summit and the events and initiatives held within its framework represent the most comprehensive and wide-ranging dialogue arena on both the Arab and international levels. The value of the forum is not limited to the vital topics covered in its sessions, but extends beyond that to the discussions that take place in the forum’s halls, which include pioneers of media work in the region, as well as young media generations who find in this unique professional gathering a rare opportunity to meet prominent media figures and icons who have a place in the media arena within an intellectual and professional celebration that is renewed every year,” said the Director of the Dubai Press Club.

It is worth noting that the Arab Media Forum has kept pace with the most important media issues and developments witnessed by the region and the world for more than two decades. Based on its achievements over the past years, the forum was crowned last year, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by launching the “Arab Media Summit” as a new umbrella under which the media initiatives organized by the Dubai Press Club since its establishment in 1999 fall, in a step that will keep pace with the growth and development of these initiatives and events, which include: the “Arab Media Forum”, the “Arab Media Forum for Youth”, and the “Arab Social Media Influencers Summit”. Three awards also fall under the umbrella of the “Arab Media Summit”: the “Arab Media Award”, the “Arab Social Media Influencers Award” and the “Creativity Award for Media Students”, which is the new award announced last year during the Arab Media Forum for Youth. The award aims to keep pace with the development taking place in the media sector, and includes all Arab media students.

