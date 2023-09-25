The Dubai Press Club launched a new initiative, in cooperation with the American University in Dubai, which is to hold a festival dedicated to young media professionals under the title “Dubai Media Tech Fest” (DXB Media Tech Fest), within the framework of the activities of the Youth Media Forum that was held yesterday in Dubai.

The launch of “Dubai Media Tech Fest” comes within the framework of efforts aimed at finding new paths through which young people, especially male and female media students, can be prepared to be more open to the most important developments taking place in the media field and learn about new ideas through a forum that contributes to achieving the desired interaction with the most important people. Data that contribute to shaping the image of media work during the next stage, especially in terms of technological development, which has become one of the most important factors influencing the process of media work.

The launch of the initiative was witnessed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and the President of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, the Executive Vice President of the American University in Dubai, Elias Bou Saab, and a large number of media college students and representatives. Youth councils in the country.

Elias Bou Saab said: We are proud of the partnership between Mohammed bin Rashid College at the American University in Dubai and the Dubai Press Club to launch “Dubai Media Tech Fest”, which constitutes an advanced platform for young media makers to learn about the latest changes and productions in the field of media and technology.

For her part, Mona Al Marri said: We are pleased with this new initiative that strengthens the partnership between the Dubai Press Club and the American University in Dubai in order to prepare a qualified generation of young people capable of dealing with the challenges of the times and contributing positively to creating the future, through its influential media role that is based on culture. Knowledge and employment of the latest technologies, in translation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to “give young people all the attention, encouragement and care to innovate and be at the forefront of the ranks of development teams within various sectors.”

Mona Al Marri stressed that one of the main objectives of the Youth Media Forum, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is to enhance the stimulating environment for the creativity of Arab youth in the media sector, which is an important pillar in achieving development and highlighting On successful Arab experiences in various fields.

Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, stressed that youth are the basis of progress and development, and that developed societies invest in youth and work to qualify and empower them in various ways and means.

She added: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai attaches great importance to Emirati and Arab youth towards higher levels of excellence and creativity, to achieve leadership in the media sector, and this interest and keenness is embodied today on the ground by During the launch of the DXB Media Tech Fest initiative to empower young people and continuously improve their abilities, tools and skills.

For his part, Dean of Mohammed bin Rashid College of Media, Ali Jaber, said: We are about to launch a platform that combines media and technology with their latest developments, as two fields that complement each other and are pioneers in the world, where we will experiment with the latest and most modern trends within (Dubai Media Tech Fest) in partnership between… Dubai Press Club and Mohammed bin Rashid Media College, which will be the host headquarters for the initiative, as we seek to develop a modern program that is relevant to all the rapid changes that characterize the media profession and the technology related to it.