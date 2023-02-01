The General Secretariat of the “Arab Media Award”, which is organized by the “Dubai Press Club”, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the opening of nominations for the award within its 22nd session, starting from yesterday. To continue its role and the goals for which it was established in stimulating creativity and creators within various media disciplines, confirming the positive and growing contribution of Dubai as a major center for media in the region.

The General Secretariat of the Award, represented by the Dubai Press Club, affirmed that the sorting and arbitration processes will take place, as was the case in previous sessions, within a framework of careful governance that guarantees the highest levels of integrity and objectivity in selecting winners within the various categories covered by the award, which are 13 categories distributed over the awards. The three, journalistic, visual, and digital, in addition to the category of “Media Personality of the Year,” whose award is awarded by a decision of the Award’s Board of Directors.

The Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, called on all Arab media professionals and media institutions to participate and motivate their cadres to join the largest platform to celebrate excellence in the three sectors included in the award, explaining that the club team made field visits during the past period during which it communicated with most of the operating Arab media institutions. In Dubai, the team also made a number of external visits to explain the objectives and categories of the award, while those visits were an opportunity to present the initiatives and projects that the club is working on implementing within its strategy for the year 2023, which in its entirety serves the media and media professionals.

Buhumaid said: “The Arab Media Award continues to keep abreast of media developments, especially the aspects of development that were introduced to the award in its previous session, to become more comprehensive, broader in scope, and able to stimulate new levels of media creativity, while attracting more creative media energies, in an effort to establish confidence.” Which connects Arab media professionals with the award, whose pillars have been strengthened over two decades as a result of the aspects of development witnessed by the award over that period, confirming the media leadership of Dubai and its positive contribution to upgrading the status and capabilities of the Arab media.

She added: «We are pleased to announce the start of receiving works wishing to participate in this year’s edition of the award, as of yesterday, and we welcome all entries from various parts of the Arab world, as well as from Arab media professionals and Arab media institutions operating in separate regions of the world, with the need to take into account the commitment The works submitted for participation meet the announced criteria, which can be found on the award’s website. We have also distributed the participation criteria to all Arab media organizations, wishing all participants in this session success and reaching the podium.

Works wishing to participate in the award, within its various categories, can be submitted through the following link: https://dpc.org.ae/AMA. Also, it is possible to contact the Dubai Press Club, representative of the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award, in case of any inquiries. Through the e-mail: [email protected]

For his part, Director of the Arab Media Award, Jassim Al-Shamsi, explained that the deadline for receiving entries is May 30, 2023, indicating that early contact with media institutions throughout the Arab world during the past period paved the way for media professionals wishing to participate to prepare to submit their works that they find meet the criteria. The award is according to its different categories.

Al-Shamsi affirmed that the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award is keen to create all the conditions that ensure the course of the award on the same approach of excellence that it has followed over the past two decades, which has earned it a great deal of trust among the Arab press and media community.

The Arab Journalism Award, the Visual Media Award, and the Digital Media Award are the three main axes of the Arab Media Award. The Arab Journalism Award includes five categories: “Political Journalism”, “Economic Journalism”, “Investigative Journalism” and “Children’s Journalism”, in addition to the category of “Best Columnist”. The “Visual Media Award” includes five categories: “Best Economic Program”, “Best Cultural Program”, “Best Sports Program”, “Best Social Program” and “Best Documentary Work”. The “Digital Media Award” includes three The categories are: “Best News Platform”, “Best Economic Platform” and “Best Sports Platform”.

“Media Personality of the Year”

The “Media Personality of the Year” award is granted by a direct decision of the Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award, in recognition of the contributions of the chosen personality in the field of media, whether written, digital or visual, and for the work she presented with a great deal of uniqueness and quality, and the roles she played that touched the lives of readers and viewers. and followers and influenced it positively, and enriched the Arab media scene with creative thought and creative visions that left clear positive imprints on society in general.