The Emirate of Dubai presented an elegant image of coexistence between different religions and sects, by gathering them at one breakfast table, as part of the “Dubai Iftar” initiative, where representatives of Shiites, Christian and Jewish religions attended, in addition to Hindus, Sikhs and Bohras.

The Director General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, told “Emirates Today”: “Everyone realizes that one of the components of the UAE is this integrated fabric of these spectra, whether at the ideological level, at the level of religions, or at the level of ideas.”

This came on the sidelines of the “Dubai Iftar” initiative organized by the department today, and called upon all communities, sects and sects in the Emirate of Dubai, to live the Iftar experience at one table under the umbrella of the Ramadan Dubai 2022 initiative, in the belief of the department in consolidating the principle of moderation, wisdom, tolerance and rejection of racism.

The most prominent attendees were the director of the Coptic Church in Dubai, the director of the Jewish community, the director of the Buddhist community, the director of the Hindu community, the director of the Bohra community, and the director of the Sikh community.

He pointed out that the bold step taken by the UAE in the most difficult circumstances, by bringing together the two most important poles in the world, the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and the Pope of the Vatican, was the main challenge and the state was able to sign the document of human brotherhood that today has become a beacon. of beacons of internal and external cooperation.

He added that the UAE has taken steps since its establishment at the hands of the founding fathers, may God Almighty bless them, and may God bless them, and the wise leadership is currently adopting the same thought to bring people together of different beliefs and cultures to coexist together in peace.

He stressed that such continuous meetings between everyone promote coexistence, explaining that we may disagree, but we do not part, stressing the role of the media in supporting this upscale approach to coexistence and cooperation.

He called on everyone to deal with a positive outlook in all dealings, whether in the UAE or abroad, to spare the world a lot of problems, which have become a means of destruction.



