The Organizing Committee of the International Space Conference, at its 72nd session, confirmed that the conference in its 2021 edition will be held in person in the vibrant city of Dubai, from 25 to 29 October 2021. This came during the proceedings of the first press conference held by the organizing committee to announce the last Preparations for hosting the conference.

The International Space Conference, which will be held this year under the slogan “Inspiration, innovation and exploration for the service of humanity”, will contribute to the service of humanity and science by strengthening and enhancing cooperation frameworks between all countries in the space sector.

The President of the International Space Union, Professor Pascal Ehrenfreund, said that the conference will witness the usual meetings of heads of global space agencies, and various discussion sessions focusing on future missions to return Mars samples, and discuss the role of emerging space agencies, the importance of small satellites, and shed light on the views of the next generation regarding In the space sector.

“We promise you that the technical program will be interesting and will make a large number of presentations carefully selected by the international organizing committee,” Ehrenfreund added. The International Space Conference will bring together leaders of global space organizations and agencies, with global decision-makers, experts and young professionals in one place to exchange knowledge, experiences, developments, strategies, and general trends on current and future global space activities.

For his part, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Yousef Hamad Al-Shaibani, said: “Driven by the achievements of the UAE in the space sector and the future vision targeted by the wise leadership of the sector, we are adding a new achievement to our distinguished record by hosting the International Space Conference in Dubai this year. “I trust that this event hosted by the region for the first time will be a new incentive for more countries in the region to cooperate with international partners and qualify a new generation of Arab space experts to work for humanity.”

Deputy Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Chairman of the Host Committee for the International Space Conference, Salem Al-Marri, said: “The UAE’s hosting of this year’s edition of the conference confirms our commitment to support the growth and development of the global space sector. I would also like to stress that we are working closely with all relevant government agencies in Dubai to ensure the safety of all conference participants, as we have prepared all the required protocols that will help us organize a successful and safe event in the month of October. ”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

