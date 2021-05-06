Addis Ababa (Al-Ittihad) signed DP World GroupAnd the Ministry of Transport in Ethiopia, a memorandum of understanding to develop the Ethiopian side of the road between Ethiopia and Berbera, to be one of the most important trade and logistical corridors for global commercial lines to Ethiopia.

The agreement was signed today in Addis Ababa by Dagmawit Mujis, Ethiopian Minister of Transport, and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The two parties’ decision comes with the aim of exploring the potential of developing the logistical infrastructure and providing integrated logistical services along the corridor in order to achieve significant economic benefits for Ethiopia.

In the memorandum of understanding, it is suggested that DP World and the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport establish a joint venture for logistics services to carry out logistical operations from origin to destination.

As for exports, it is decided that DP World will provide services from the origin in Ethiopia to the port of Berbera. As for imports, it will be provided from the port of loading of cargo to delivery at one of the dry ports in the rear areas of the ports or to the final destination of the consignees.

Billion dollar investments

DP World and its partners intend to invest up to $ 1 billion over the next 10 years in developing supply chain infrastructure along the corridor. This includes dry ports, silos, warehouses, container yards, cold chain warehouses, and cargo and freight forwarding activities.

The infrastructure investment will be carried out in parallel with the implementation of the latest IT and technology infrastructure to ensure the efficient functioning of the corridor, and the smooth, safe and transparent transportation of goods in the entire transportation journey.

The MoU also includes the establishment of a team to review and solve any regulatory obstacles facing the Berbera corridor, to ensure that competition between the corridors is on the basis of fairness and equality and that logistics companies are able to exploit the Berbera corridor on the basis of shared use.

The MoU also stipulates that the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport is working to review and solve the regulatory obstacles facing the Ethiopian side of the Berbera corridor, with the aim of ensuring competitive arrangements for logistics companies to be able to benefit from the corridor on the basis of shared use.

Logistics services

“As we embark on our journey on the path to prosperity, which aims to unlock Ethiopia’s development potential and is designed to push the country to become an African beacon of prosperity, the transformation of the logistics sector is expected to play a catalytic and pioneering role in this regard,” said Dagmawit Mujis. To improve access routes to the commercial corridor, the exploitation of the Berbera corridor certainly helps in making Ethiopia the fore in the logistical operations, thus enhancing the competitive advantage of shipping our products to the global market. The development of this corridor will not only meet the increasing demand for Ethiopian international trade, but also enhance our country’s ability to The use of our current main corridor in terms of volume of trade and degree of efficiency. “

Economic benefits

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “As a leading global company providing commercial and logistical solutions, we are confident that developing the Berbera Corridor to become a major commercial and logistical corridor brings huge economic benefits to Ethiopia and supports its ambitious development plans. It also creates new job opportunities, and attracts new companies and investments. Along the corridor, in addition to diversifying and enhancing the country’s international trade potentials through a direct, smooth and efficient link between Ethiopia and the port of Berbera. “

Infrastructure

The infrastructure of the road connecting the port of Berbera and Wajale on the Ethiopian border, which is financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The road connects with the modern highway on the Ethiopian side and makes Berbera a major commercial gateway in the region. It will also be one of the most expeditious and efficient method for Ethiopian Transit Cargo Transportation activities.

It is noteworthy that DP World is committed to investing up to $ 442 million to develop and expand Berbera Port, and the group is close to completing the first phase. Work is also underway on expanding the berth to a length of 1,000 meters, which will increase the capacity to two million 20-foot TEUs, by operating 10 cranes.