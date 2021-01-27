Dubai (Union)

The DP World Group and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced a wide-ranging partnership to support efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies in low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

Under the agreement signed yesterday by Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); And Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, DP World will provide UNICEF with logistical solutions and distinguished expertise in supply chains. Under the agreement, Dubai Ports World will place its warehouse facilities in Dubai at the service of storage efforts, which will provide Improved accessibility for many countries. In addition to the commitment of DP World to put its global logistical services free of charge to support the logistical needs of the distribution of “Covid-19” vaccines, including the requirements of transportation, ports and storage in the countries where the DP World group is located.