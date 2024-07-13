The General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police organized the “Suqya” community humanitarian initiative with the aim of distributing cold water, juices and ice cream to workers, alleviating the effects of summer heat, and promoting the values ​​of compassion and giving in Dubai society.

Major Hamad Al Shamsi, Head of the Workers’ Rights Section at the General Department of Human Rights, stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to enhance communication with all members of society, in addition to reflecting the honorable image of the policeman, which leads to strengthening the relationship between the two sides, indicating that this initiative comes within the community initiatives launched by the General Department of Human Rights based on its responsibility towards all members of society and to consolidate brotherhood and human values ​​in supporting and providing assistance and thanks to others.

Major Al Shamsi explained that the initiative included providing water and cold juices to more than 600 workers in construction projects in different areas in Dubai, through the work team’s field visits to those sites.