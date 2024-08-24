Dubai Police’s “901” call center, which is dedicated to non-emergency cases, responding to customer inquiries, and providing them with services according to the highest standards, dealt with 489,841 phone calls, emails, and instant chats conducted by specialized employees with customers via chat applications, during seven months of 2024.

The Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, explained that since the beginning of this year, and over the course of seven months, the center has received 329,053 phone calls from customers across the Emirate of Dubai, while employees dealt with 60,680 emails and conducted 100,108 instant conversations with customers via chat applications.

Brigadier Al Gergawi stressed that the “901” call center works to achieve the directives of the Dubai Police General Command to work on making community members happy and making Dubai “the safest city,” through rapid response to calls and applying modern technologies to answer customer inquiries in various languages.

For his part, the Director of the “901” Call Center, Major Yaqoub Al Sarwash, said that the call center contains three main platforms dedicated to answering phone calls, emails, smart applications, and chat services for customers, indicating that the first platform includes employees specialized in dealing with and responding to “phone calls and inquiries,” and their mission is to respond to complaints, suggestions, and requests. He added that the second platform includes employees who deal with “phone calls related to transactions only,” and their mission is to receive transactions from the public through Dubai Police’s smart channels and respond to them in record time, while the third platform “is dedicated to employees with writing skills,” to respond to customer requests via email, social media, and smart applications and services.