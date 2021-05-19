The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Administration of Airport Security, won the International Award for Best Practices (IBPC) for the “best global practices” category, through the “Safe Bags” project, which contributed to raising the level of satisfaction and happiness of travelers and transients, and reducing the inspection and waiting period. And the effort, coinciding with the directives of the Dubai government for smart transformation, and the comprehensive vision for Dubai to be the safest and happiest city in the world, and to provide innovative and inspiring services that enrich the experience of Dubai Airports’ customers.

(IBPC) is one of the prizes that are launched annually with the participation of departments, institutions and organizations from different countries of the world, with the aim of presenting the best operational and administrative practices, processes, systems and initiatives, and learning from the experiences of others, as the nominated projects are selected and interviewed, and then the winners are announced in a special honoring ceremony organized by Research Center for Institutional Excellence in New Zealand annually.

63 governmental and international entities participated in the award remotely, to review their best practices according to an integrated methodology based on excellence and leadership, as the participation underwent three evaluation stages and the General Administration of Airport Security was able to achieve the highest rating (7 stars).

The Director of the General Administration of Airport Security, Brigadier General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, said that winning the award comes as a culmination of the efforts made by the administration to enhance security and safety in the emirate by applying the best international practices in this field, by coming up with innovative and distinguished projects and initiatives.

He added that the smart system for inspecting bags was created with the aim of providing a means that enables the inspector to perform his duties in an innovative and fast manner without delay or complicating the travelers’ procedures, and to ensure the smoothness and safety of all procedures, pointing out that the administration will use the system in the global event «Expo Dubai 2020» to inspect bags, In light of expectations that the exhibition will witness crowding.

Bin Lahej explained that the “Safe Bags” project extracted 13 best practices from it after making 44 benchmark comparisons with local and international institutions, pointing out that the project, after its implementation in Dubai airports, contributed to an estimated financial savings of 66.8 million dirhams, and increased employee productivity to 99%, he explained. Through inspecting travelers’ bags, the administration launches creative initiatives and ideas that would provide a distinctive service to traveling customers, taking into account the speedy completion of their procedures, in addition to civilized interaction with all travelers.

Brigadier General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej affirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness to excel, leadership and participate in various awards, both local and international, in accordance with the Dubai Police’s Excellence Strategy, pointing out that Dubai Police are developing projects and initiatives that contribute to the development of the security work system in accordance with the latest methods and techniques to provide security and safety, and happiness the society.





