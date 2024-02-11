The Dubai Police General Command has warned drivers and community members against frequenting valleys and water gathering places during the current weather fluctuations that will continue until tomorrow.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stressed the need to adhere to safe driving by adhering to traffic laws and regulations during the current period that is witnessing fluctuations in weather and rainfall, warning against parading vehicles on public roads under these circumstances.

Al Mazrouei told Emirates Today that driving in these circumstances requires a lot of caution, as the efficiency of vehicles in responding during rain is less than in normal situations, especially when using the brakes, and then important matters must be taken into account, including leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles, and avoiding swerving. Sudden and unnecessary overtaking, in addition to checking the safety features inside the car, such as rain wipers, and not being distracted by anything other than the road.

He stressed the readiness of Dubai Police to deal with weather fluctuations and rainfall, and that the General Traffic Department was prepared through its patrols to ensure a rapid response to reports and accidents.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei warned against a group of young people rushing to parade in their vehicles during the rain, endangering their lives and the safety of other public road users. He pointed out that apart from the deterrent measures that are applied to protect safe road users, there must be self-commitment and follow-up by Parents, for the safety of their children.

He pointed out the importance of paying attention to water bodies, water courses, or crossing valleys with cars, noting that the accidents recorded since the beginning of the rain fall are still at the normal level, and most of them are minor.