The Dubai Police General Command has warned against the use of auxiliary groups in violation of the Home Work Law, due to its security risk to society and those dealing with it, whether through direct or indirect use of that group, calling on community members to inform the concerned authorities in case of suspected violators, in order to maintain security and stability the society.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, said that the Infiltrators Department seized 17 aid groups in violation of work contracts of different nationalities in the first week of the blessed month of Ramadan, during the campaign organized by the Infiltrators Department in the Public Administration. For criminal investigations and investigations during the month of Ramadan to arrest violators of various groups. Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department, confirmed that the campaign to arrest violators continues throughout the year, but efforts will be intense during the holy month due to the increase in the violation of the assistance groups’ work contracts during this period.