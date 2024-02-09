The Dubai Police General Command called for caution and caution while driving, warning drivers against endangering their lives, the lives of others, or their safety or security, by allowing them to exit the windows of vehicles or sit on their roofs while they are driving, noting that last year witnessed the occurrence of 5 incidents. Traffic accidents resulted in 5 varying injuries as a result of people falling from vehicles.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, confirmed that people leaving the vehicle windows or sitting on the roof of the vehicle while it is moving is wrong behavior, endangering their lives or the lives of others or their safety or security, indicating that the perpetrator of this violation is not exempt from punishment. stipulated in the Federal Traffic Law, which is the impoundment of the vehicle for a period of 60 days, a fine of 2,000 dirhams, and 23 traffic points, in addition to the implementation of Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in which the value of releasing the vehicle impoundment reaches 50 thousand dirhams.

Major General Al Mazrouei stated that exiting the windows or sitting on the roof of the vehicle is considered a negative behavior practiced by some drivers, which may expose people to sudden falls in the event of a traffic accident or sudden stopping of the vehicle for any other reason. Consequently, they may be exposed to run-over accidents by vehicles coming from behind.

Major General Al Mazrouei stressed that reducing traffic accidents is a shared collective responsibility between the police and society in its various categories, and that many traffic accidents that occur can be avoided, because they mostly arise from non-compliance with traffic laws, adding that traffic safety is a duty and a responsibility shared by everyone without exception. Therefore, it is necessary to unite the efforts of all segments of society, and the necessity of adhering to positive behaviors, and being responsible towards themselves and others through their commitment to the traffic law.

Major General Al Mazrouei pointed out that last year, the General Traffic Department recorded 1,183 violations related to drivers driving vehicles in a way that endangers their lives, the lives of others, or their safety or security, and seized 707 vehicles.