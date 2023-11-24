Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, warned parents against allowing children to drive recreational motorcycles on internal and main roads due to the danger and serious consequences if they are exposed to traffic accidents, blaming them for not monitoring their children’s actions.

He pointed out that recreational motorcycles are designed for driving in sandy areas and similar places, since they do not have traffic safety procedures, and pose a danger to their drivers and road users. He stressed that driving recreational motorcycles on public roads is a negative phenomenon that poses a danger to its users. Noting that Dubai Police, in the context of its efforts to avoid the dangers of riding recreational bikes, is taking preventive measures, including seizing them from their owners who violate the law by riding them on the roads.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei explained that the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police had received several complaints and observations in a number of areas of the emirate about the presence of disturbance and chaos by motorcycle drivers, and immediately upon moving to those areas, a group of children were seen riding recreational motorcycles and disturbing the residents of those areas. areas with the sounds of their bicycles, where they were monitored and followed by civil patrols until they arrived at their families’ homes, at which time the bicycles were seized and impounded, pointing out that in accordance with the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai under the heading “Riding a recreational motorcycle on the paved road.” The value of releasing these motorcycles reaches (50) fifty thousand dirhams.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei called on community members to report them to the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or to call the We Are All Police service on 901, calling on parents not to risk their children’s lives by buying bicycles. Recreation for them, because they expose them to the risk of accidents, stressing that most recreational bike drivers, of all ages, do not adhere to proper behavior while riding a bike.