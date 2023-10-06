The violation of busyness other than the road (using a phone while driving) caused 99 accidents in Dubai during the first eight months of this year, resulting in the death of six people and the injury of 58 others with varying injuries.

Dubai Police revealed the use of smart systems to monitor phone users or those who are distracted from driving for any other reason.

In detail, the Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, warned against being busy off-road by using the phone while driving due to the dangers this violation poses that threaten the lives of innocent people. He pointed out that using the phone while driving distracts the driver’s attention and doubles the possibility of accidents occurring, as it causes disruption. A large part of the vital functions necessary for safe driving,

He said that a person’s ability to act quickly to avoid the upcoming danger decreases if he uses the phone, especially when browsing social networks or writing text messages. He explained that “being busy with a mobile phone makes the driver closer to someone driving his vehicle while asleep or with his eyes closed, and we can imagine the consequences when this is coupled with another violation, such as deviation or excessive speed.”

He stressed that this violation is a major or common factor in the occurrence of serious traffic accidents, pointing out that many drivers do not realize that being busy off-road by using the phone while driving poses a threat to their lives and the lives of others. The driver’s failure to pay attention for a few seconds may lead to an accident that pays the price. He and other innocent people, pointing out that the fine for being distracted on another road is 800 dirhams and four “black” traffic points.

He pointed out that Dubai Police has adopted many awareness campaigns regarding the dangers of being distracted off-road by using the phone while driving, and showed video clips of people who were busy with the phone while driving, and caused serious accidents that resulted in their death or disability, but some are only deterred. If he gets into an accident.

He added that there are main causes of fatal accidents, monitored by the General Traffic Department in recent years, which include failure to give priority to other road users, sudden swerving, and not leaving sufficient distance, as well as speeding. It is likely that inattention resulting from using a mobile phone is a common factor, in most cases. Accidents resulting from these reasons.

Al Mazrouei called on road users to the importance of adhering to traffic rules, and to avoid everything that might distract the driver from the road and lead to negligence and lack of attention while driving, stressing that Dubai Police is intensifying monitoring and follow-up operations for those people who do not adhere to traffic rules to deter them in various locations. To achieve the highest levels of security and traffic safety for all road users.