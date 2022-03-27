The Dubai Police General Command treated 10 cases of patients, last year, who were exposed to hypotensive disease, using oxygen in the pressure room of the Search and Rescue Department, located next to the Dubai Police Health Center at the headquarters of the General Command.

The head of the Health Fitness Division in the Search and Rescue Department, which is responsible for treatment in the pressure room, Major Ismail Hassan Mahmoud, confirmed that the oxygen therapy room under pressure comes within the social responsibility of Dubai Police, to serve and delight community members, and is the first of its kind in the police services at the level of Middle East, and the only one in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to deal with stress incidents.

He said that a 35-year-old Emirati patient was exposed to decompression sickness, as a result of diving four times in a row at different times, without taking into account the diving schedules in depth and timing, which led to his decompression sickness resulting from an increase in the concentration of nitrogen in tissues, and the inability to The body must be disposed of, in order to increase the number of diving times and depth, which required him to come to the headquarters of the pressure room, and to perform a chest x-ray.

Mahmoud added that the specialist in depth medicine and oxygen therapy, Dr. Alaa Sheta, conducted an examination for him, and it was found that he had severe weakness in the feet, with weak sensation, lower back pain, imbalance while walking, severe pain in the left shoulder, severe numbness in the lower extremities, and severe abdominal pain. And difficulty urinating, the case was diagnosed with severe decompression sickness, and he was admitted to the pressure room, to implement the therapeutic diving schedules, and the patient’s condition improved.

Sheta indicated that the pressure therapy room consists of a metal cylinder, in which the patients spend several hours, according to their health condition, and breathe intermittently with 100% pure oxygen, under atmospheric pressure higher than the atmospheric pressure surrounding them, and the room is sealed during treatment, and treatment requires sessions Several, up to 10 sessions.

For his part, the specialist in diving and oxygen therapy, Dr. Saddam Al-Maamari, stated that the method of oxygen therapy inside the pressure chambers is suitable for all diseases that cause the lack of oxygen to reach cells and tissues, and among these diseases are sudden deafness, gangrene, carbon monoxide poisoning, and tinnitus disease. Ear, diseases caused by radiotherapy, orthopedic diseases, when exposed to wounds, or after unsuccessful skin transplants, artificial organ transplants, or when treating burns, severe anemia, brain abscess, and multiple sclerosis.

He added that the room also deals with various diving accidents, and diving accidents caused by some divers’ failure to adhere to the global procedures followed for diving, spending long hours underwater, or rapid ascent without committing to the recommended stops, or deep and frequent diving, and exposure to strong currents, which results in It causes bubbles of nitrogen in the bloodstream of the diver’s body, and these bubbles cause clogging of the arteries and blood tissues, and the nature of the diver’s injury depends on where the bubble stops, including what stops in the spine, brain, or inner ear, and others.

Al-Maamari stressed the need to adhere to security and safety procedures while diving, and not to take risks that may lead to serious injuries and accidents, some of which may lead to unconsciousness, paralysis, and sometimes death.

