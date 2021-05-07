The Director of the Dubai Police Health Center, Lieutenant Colonel Badr Sultan bin Quba, a consultant physician, said that the “telemedicine” service initiative launched by the center last year at the beginning of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has succeeded in serving 8885 patients through remote communication with Doctors diagnosed their condition, noting that a free drug delivery service was provided to 2,162 patients in each of the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, of whom 1,412 patients were delivered medicines in cooperation with Emirates Post.

Bin Qaba stressed that the initiative has succeeded in achieving its goals and keeping pace with the goals of Dubai Police and the state in confronting the virus and limiting its spread, and achieving physical distancing between individuals, while reaching the highest levels of virtual health care using available technologies, and preserving the safety of auditors and the medical and administrative staff from contracting the virus.

He explained that the initiative consists in providing medical services and consultations via phone or direct video calls with the patient, after obtaining an appointment by contacting the call center at number 901, and then the doctor contacts him later and gets acquainted with him about the symptoms he suffers, diagnoses his condition, and the patient visits the center In the event that his condition requires conducting tests to diagnose his condition.

And he indicated that the target group are those who deserve treatment in the health center, including those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and heart diseases, in addition to immunodeficiency diseases and diseases that can be applied to them according to medical standards.





