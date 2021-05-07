Dubai (Union)

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Badr Sultan bin Qabba, Director of the Dubai Police Health Center, said: The “telemedicine” service initiative launched by the center last year at the beginning of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has succeeded in serving 8,885 patients through remote communication. With doctors and diagnosing their condition, we also provided free medicine delivery service to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, of whom 1,412 patients were delivered medicines, in cooperation with Emirates Post.

Lieutenant Colonel Bin Qabba confirmed that the initiative has succeeded in achieving its goals and keeping pace with the goals of Dubai Police and the state in confronting the virus and limiting its spread, achieving physical distancing between individuals, while reaching the highest levels of virtual health care using available technologies, and preserving the safety of auditors and the medical and administrative staff from contracting the virus. .

He explained that the initiative consists in providing medical services and consultations via phone or direct video calls with the patient, after obtaining an appointment by contacting the call center on the number 901, then the doctor contacts him later, gets to know him about the symptoms he suffers from, diagnoses his condition, and visits The center patient in the event that his condition requires conducting tests to diagnose his condition.

Lt. Col. Bin Qaba indicated that the target group are those who deserve treatment in the health center, including those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure and heart diseases, in addition to immunodeficiency diseases and diseases that can be applied to them according to medical standards.