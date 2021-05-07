The “Telemedicine” service initiative succeeded in serving 8885 patients by communicating remotely with doctors and diagnosing their condition, in addition to delivering medicines free of charge to 2,162 patients in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, of whom 1,412 patients were delivered medicines in cooperation with “Emirates Post”.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Badr Sultan bin Qabba, Director of the Dubai Police Health Center, said that the initiative launched by the center last year at the beginning of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has succeeded in achieving its goals and keeping pace with the goals of Dubai Police and the state in confronting the virus and limiting its spread And achieving physical distancing between individuals, with access to the highest levels of virtual health care using available technologies, and preserving the safety of reviewers, medical and administrative staff from contracting the virus.

He explained that the initiative consists in providing medical services and consultations via phone or direct video calls with the patient, after obtaining an appointment by contacting the call center at number 901, then the doctor contacts him later and gets acquainted with the symptoms he suffers from, diagnoses his condition, and visits the patient The center in the event that his condition necessitates conducting diagnostic tests.

Lieutenant Colonel Ibn Quba indicated that the target group are those who deserve treatment in the health center, including those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and heart diseases, in addition to immunodeficiency diseases and diseases that can be applied to them according to medical standards.





