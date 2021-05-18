Dubai Police confirmed that it is intensifying its efforts to track down a wild cat animal that was seen at large in the residential area of ​​Dubai, stressing that all necessary measures have been taken to secure this area and ensure the safety of its residents to be able to catch the escaping animal.

Dubai Police explained that the search is underway through a group of trained teams in the area where the animal was last reported to be seen, as well as the surrounding areas.

Dubai Police confirmed that raising non-domesticated wild animals is one of the practices that are criminalized by law in Dubai, and the punishment for those who commit such an act is imprisonment for a period of six months and a large fine.

Dubai Police called on the public to call the emergency number 901 if the indicated animal is seen or suspected of being in the vicinity.





