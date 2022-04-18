The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department for Drug Control, thwarted an attempt to smuggle a ton and 56 kilograms of crystal drug, with a market value of about 68 million and 640,000 dirhams, and arrested 10 suspects of different nationalities, after careful follow-up and monitoring in a qualitative operation called “Solar panels,” during which they revealed the defendants’ attempt to introduce crystal narcotics into the country by hiding it inside solar panels.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised the efforts of the work teams in the General Department of Narcotics Control and their professionalism in arresting the 10 accused, by using the latest capabilities in dealing with such criminal methods.

He noted the coordination and cooperation with partners locally and internationally, to address all transcontinental crimes, foremost of which is drug trafficking, in order to achieve the goals and directions of the Dubai Police to enhance security and safety in the community, stressing that the Dubai Police is determined to strike preemptively to drug traffickers and dealers, and thwart their attempts, as well. It is keen to develop its mechanisms of action, and to learn about criminal methods, in an attempt to anticipate, monitor and thwart all these methods.

For his part, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, confirmed that “Dubai Police spares no effort in building a strong network of internal and external relations and sources, and we do not tolerate taking all the information we receive into consideration and seriousness, and speed up action and follow-up, In the interest of the safety of the homeland and its people,” he pointed out, noting that the process began with information that an international gang was trying to insert a shipment of drugs, coming from a South American country, into solar panels, so monitoring and investigation teams were formed.

He added, “We were able to uncover the gang’s attempt to smuggle crystal drug inside the solar panels, and in order to control the entire gang formation, the police began monitoring the movements of the first accused, after receiving the shipment through one of the state’s ports, until we reached the rest of the accused.”

Director of the General Department for Narcotics Control, Brigadier Eid Muhammad Hareb, said: “We formed teams to monitor and follow up, in preparation for detecting the gang formation, and arresting them red-handed and in possession of narcotic substances, and the teams began tracking the shipment after it left the ports, and transferred it to a warehouse, in preparation for exporting it again outside the country. After identifying the rest of the accused, we prepared a court plan, and we arrested the 10 accused, and they had 1,637,640 dirhams in their possession.

He indicated that the crystal was hidden inside 264 solar panels, in an attempt by the gang to camouflage and introduce narcotics into the country.

He stressed that the eyes of the anti-narcotics men are watchful, and are constantly working to thwart the criminal schemes of drug dealers and promoters, calling on parents and educators to enhance awareness among young people, as it is the first and impenetrable wall in the face of crime in all its forms and forms, especially abuse, given the serious damage it inflicts on generations. The future, and the high social and developmental costs that the state incurs as a result of individual addiction.

• 68.6 million dirhams, the market value of the seized drug shipment.

to watch the video, Please click on this link.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

