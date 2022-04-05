The Dubai Police General Command and the Hussain Sajwani Foundation (DAMAC Charity), announced the launch of a humanitarian charitable initiative, called “The White Page”, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, aimed at helping the financially impaired and those convicted of reduced sentences, in the penal and correctional institutions in Dubai.

The Director of the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police, Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, praised the initiative of Hussein Sajwani and his foundation (DAMAC Charitable), and his relentless efforts to extend a helping hand to the inmates and their families, especially the financially disadvantaged, alleviate their suffering, and relieve their anguish, in order to achieve the principle of Social solidarity encouraged by the true Islamic religion, pointing out that the initiative establishes a new stage of joint cooperation, and enhances joint efforts between the two parties in the field of helping inmates of penal and correctional facilities and their families, thus opening the way for more distinctive initiatives that serve the interest of society.

Sajwani said: “Some people face difficult challenges in their lives, which may push them to make incorrect decisions that violate the law, but they do not pose a real danger to society. Therefore, by launching this initiative, we wanted to give these people a new opportunity to start their lives over in a decent and respectful way.”

Under this initiative, the Hussain Sajwani Foundation (DAMAC Charitable) will donate two million dirhams, and pay all the financial dues incurred by these inmates, men and women, to be released and return to their families and families, and give them a new opportunity to change the course of their lives, and eventually become Contributing members to community building.

He added: “The initiative will continue over a period of four months, and the eligible inmates will be identified and their debts paid, in conjunction with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, the happy Eid al-Fitr, and the blessed Eid al-Adha.”

The “White Slate” initiative is among three other charitable initiatives that the Foundation will launch this year, in conjunction with the announcement of other initiatives soon.

These initiatives are part of the corporate social responsibility program that the Foundation continues to launch, which has supported a number of charitable organizations and government institutions in the education and youth sectors over the past few years.

