The General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, represented by the Lost and Found Department, surprised a tourist from Kyrgyzstan, while she was coming to the country, by handing her a valuable watch, valued at about 110 thousand dirhams, which she had lost a year ago in Dubai on a previous visit.

The tourist thanked the Dubai Police General Command for surprising her with the watch, after she thought she would not find it again, noting that she was “very happy to have her precious piece back.”

The tourist was in the country a year ago, and she lost her watch in a hotel before leaving for the airport, and she did not discover her loss. Upon her arrival to her home country, she had a traffic accident, and she believed that she had lost her watch in the accident, not in Dubai.

Dubai Police tried to communicate with the tourist after finding the watch in the hotel via phone or through her account on the social networking site, to no avail.

The Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, affirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness to make the emirate’s tourists happy, provide them with services, and meet their needs with a high professionalism.

He explained that the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations received a report from a hotel stating that a tourist of Kyrgyz nationality had left the country and left her precious watch behind, pointing out that the Lost and Found Department, upon receiving the communication, contacted the tourist via her phone registered in the hotel, and after communication it became clear that the owner The number is one of the reservation companies.

Al-Jallaf added that the administration surprised the tourist when she returned to Dubai again and handed her her precious watch, which she did not believe, because she believed that she had lost her watch during a traffic accident in her country.