Dubai Police surprised two of its officers who were honored at the site of a theft crime, and they were able to deal with it and recover the stolen items and arrest the thief within one hour of committing the crime, under the directives of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri.

Regarding the details of the theft, Colonel Rashid Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police Station, said that a communication was received by the Command and Control Center at the General Department of Operations from a European stealing valuable items that he put on his motorcycle, after entering one of the shops in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

Al-Shehhi said that the two policemen, Salem Abdullah Al-Balushi, and the first policeman, Ahmed Mansour Samander, responded to the report immediately and went to the scene of the incident, and listened to the testimony of the victim and witnesses, and saw a surveillance camera recording in the place and recognized the identity of the fugitive thief.

He added, “The two policemen began combing the area close to the place of the incident after identifying the thief, until they saw him and were able to arrest him,” stressing that their professional and professional performance and their speed of action are an example to be emulated in police work.

In turn, the victim, who has been living in Dubai since 1999, expressed in a letter addressed to the Dubai Police General Command, his appreciation to the two police officers for the prompt response with his report and the arrest of the thief.





