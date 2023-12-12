The Dubai Police General Command announced a pledge to provide 7,000 electronic devices over three years, as part of the “Donate Your Device” campaign launched by the Digital School, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, with the aim of providing used devices from individuals and institutions, and refurbishing them in accordance with best practices. And distribute it to less fortunate students around the world in order to help them obtain the best educational opportunities.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, confirmed that Dubai Police’s participation in the campaign comes as an embodiment of the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “Digital learning is the education of the future and the future of education.” For his part, Dr. Walid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, stressed the importance of national partnerships and the role of government and community agencies in the UAE in supporting the Digital School initiatives and actively contributing to providing educational solutions and opportunities for students everywhere in the world, praising the active societal role. Dubai Police, and its constant keenness to participate in national and global humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting students and less fortunate communities, which contribute to strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the humanitarian fields that are most closely related to the lives of communities and the future of future generations.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Yousef Al Mansouri, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, praised the lofty goals of the “Donate Your Device” campaign, which seeks to involve the largest number of institutions and bodies in the governmental and private sectors, to support students with ten thousand electronic devices, by donating surplus and used devices. Computer and electronic devices, stressing that participation in the campaign reflects the extent of the humanitarian sense towards supporting and supporting those in need in accordance with Islamic values, customs and traditions in Emirati society.

For his part, Colonel Dr. Saud Faisal Al Rumaithi, Director of the Security Awareness Department, explained that the campaign aimed to reduce the gap resulting from obstacles to digital parity by donating used devices to needy students around the world, noting that the work teams organized workshops and lectures to spread awareness of the importance of participating in The campaign, in addition to internal marketing in various communication channels, participated, and employees, male and female students of the Dubai Police Academy, and Hemaya Educational Schools, participated through device collection points distributed at the headquarters of public administrations and police stations.