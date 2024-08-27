Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, called on students’ parents to choose drivers who have high driving skills and capabilities, and who are committed to traffic rules and etiquette to transport students to and from school safely.

He also stressed the need to ensure the safety of all parts of the vehicle and to check the tires and monitor their condition, especially during this period of the year, when temperatures reach their highest levels, stressing the need to increase awareness and enhance traffic culture among drivers and road users of the importance of ensuring the safety and suitability of the vehicle to preserve their lives and the lives of others. He explained that the driver and the vehicle represent two essential elements on the road.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei warned of the dangers of driving vehicles while feeling extremely tired and sleepy, explaining that fatigue is one of the important factors that affect the ability to drive safely, as the driver feels more tired during long hours of work, which weakens the driver’s ability to concentrate and limits his reaction speed due to exhaustion, in addition to not loading the vehicle beyond the permitted numbers.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei pointed out that a student died and 11 others were injured with varying degrees of injuries, including the driver, in a vehicle rollover accident on Hatta-Lahbab Road. He explained that initial information indicates that the cause of the accident was excessive speed, negligence and lack of attention on the part of the driver, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and cause it to swerve suddenly, then collide with the iron barrier and roll over in the sandy area outside the road. The accident resulted in the death of the student and the injury of 11 others with varying degrees of injuries who were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs pointed out that upon receiving the report, the specialized teams from the General Traffic Department moved to the scene of the accident, while experts from the Traffic Accidents Department moved to the scene of the accident to inspect and collect accurate evidence to determine the reasons that led to its occurrence, while the traffic patrols organized traffic movement, secured the scene of the accident, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances to carry out their tasks and take the necessary measures.

He stated that the main causes of accidents are excessive speed, sudden deviation, and lack of responsibility on the part of drivers. He called on vehicle drivers to take precautions while driving to avoid road surprises, and to take enough time to sleep before starting to drive, and not to drive or be distracted by anything other than the road to preserve their safety from the risk of accidents.