Dubai (Etihad)

Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs in Dubai Police, confirmed that the General Department of Training has made a qualitative leap in the development of workers in the criminal, traffic and administrative fields, by adopting creative ideas in the process of training and continuing education for the security man, and its keenness to train Developing cadres in accordance with the latest police and scientific practices and developing their capabilities, by providing them with knowledge and methods that enable them to effectively lead the course of specialized and field security and police work.

Major General Al-Obaidli explained that the General Administration of Training contributes to achieving police performance indicators by raising the level of efficiency, raising the response rate, and a sense of security, stressing that the priorities of the strategy in security institutions are to pay attention to the human element, develop it and rehabilitate it with the latest knowledge, scientific theories and practical applications, in order to ensure the anticipation of crime. Its forms, images and methods are constantly evolving with the development of life, and to ensure that information is updated to keep pace with developments.

This came during his briefing on the progress of work in the General Administration of Training, within the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations.