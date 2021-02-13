Al Muraqabat Police Station in Dubai Police managed to achieve a new average response time in dealing with emergency cases, after it achieved an average of 2.10 minutes after dealing professionally with 221 accidents during the past year in the Specialization Zone, which is the highest response rate among all police stations at the level of Dubai Police.

Al Muraqqabat Police Station – which is the first traditional police station to be transformed into a smart center within the framework of Dubai Police’s plan to fully transform into smart police stations operating 24 hours without human intervention – has also managed to achieve record time in dealing with emergency cases in the “ocean Center “response time of 1.16 minutes.

The results achieved by the center came according to the report issued by the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police on the results of the arrival time of security patrols in emergency accidents during the past year for all police stations.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri praised the results achieved by the Al-Muraqqabat Police Station and the efforts of its employees, stressing that the results reflect the extent of the Dubai Police General Command’s constant keenness to respond quickly to various emergency accidents and criminal reports, in order to achieve its strategy for Dubai to be the city. The safe “and the preferred destination for living, residence and tourism in the world.”

Raise your level of confidence

For his part, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, affirmed keenness to harness all capabilities to achieve rapid response to emergency cases, which will be reflected in raising the level of confidence and raising rates of happiness indicators in society, indicating that the police stations are ready Dubai recently contributed to obtaining the confidence of 98% of the population, according to the results of the sixth social survey prepared by the Dubai Community Development Authority in partnership with the Dubai Statistics Center.

Major General Al Mansoori confirmed that the investigation of the Al-Muraqqabat Police Station an average of 2.10 minutes in response time with emergency cases in his area of ​​jurisdiction is a new achievement for the center after its transformation into a smart police station, which supports the directions of the Dubai Police General Headquarters in the speed of response to cases and emergency reports to enhance security. And safety in the community.

Technology and security coverage

For his part, the Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, Brigadier General Ali Ghanem, a member of the Board of Directors of Police Centers, praised the great role played by non-commissioned officers and members of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station in maintaining security in the jurisdiction, which contributed to achieving the new response time as well as achieving a reduction in the Alarming criminal reports.

Brigadier General Ali Ghanem explained that achieving a new rate in response time with emergency cases comes in line with Dubai Police’s keenness to harness technology and adapt it and take advantage of modern technologies and technical and human cadres in combating and reducing crime and providing high-end services that exceed the expectations of dealers.

Brigadier General Ali Ghanem noted that the security coverage in the Al-Muraqqabat Police Station area reached 100%, thanks to the good spread of security patrols of various kinds, which led to a rapid response to emergency cases, in addition to the good distribution of surveillance cameras through the Oyoun project, and security programs And the community partnership with strategic partners from government departments and private institutions contributed to enhancing security and safety in the jurisdiction.





