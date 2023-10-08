The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the People of Determination Empowerment Council, is showcasing the latest innovative digital and technological solutions that support global efforts in the fields of integration and rehabilitation, during its participation in the International Expo for People of Determination, which begins today at the Dubai World Trade Center and continues until next October 11.

The Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council in Dubai Police, Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, confirmed that this participation comes in line with the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, towards strengthening efforts to support an important segment of society that requires the government and private sectors to work together. In order to overcome the difficulties facing them, meet their needs, and ensure that their quality of life is improved, each according to their own situation, noting the Council’s keenness to provide support and investment in all possibilities, so that people of determination can face various challenges, reach advanced solutions, and engage in society at all levels. This enhances Dubai Police’s strategy in empowering people of determination, and keeps pace with the strategy of “My community is a place for everyone.”

The Council participates – in cooperation with internal partners – in a variety of offers, events, and programs directed to people of determination and the community, including parataekwondo shows, a studio for people of determination, a maker’s studio, workshops in sign language, others on how to deal with people of determination, and educational and awareness workshops in combating… Electronic extortion, traffic safety, lectures on security and safety, the services of the Unified Center 901, and the emergency number 999, in addition to performances by the Dubai Police Academy musical band, and performances by K9 police dogs.