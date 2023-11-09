The Dubai Police General Command carried out a tight security operation targeting an international gang that includes professional hackers and experienced fraudsters who target major companies in several countries by hacking correspondence between their presidents and directors via email and issuing orders to transfer money in their names to bank accounts outside the country. Countries in which these companies are located.

Dubai Police, through its specialized team in combating cybercrimes in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, was able to track financial transfers carried out by the gang in two stages, for amounts estimated at $36 million, despite extreme caution on the part of its members, who work in a sophisticated manner that relies on transferring… Money moves from one account to another, making it difficult to track it until they can withdraw it.

The case follow-up team arrested 43 defendants of different nationalities, during the operation called “Monopoly,” and the identity of the gang leader, who is outside the country, and 20 other defendants were identified. An international prosecution order (red notice) was issued against them, so that Dubai Police would contribute to dismantling one of the most dangerous gangs specializing in piracy and fraud in the world, and would contribute to returning large sums of money to the companies that had been subjected to fraud.

Report to E-crime

Regarding the details of the “Monopoly” operation, Dubai Police explained that it began when a lawyer for a company in an Asian country submitted a report to Dubai Police, via the E-Crime electronic platform, stating that an international gang had managed to hack the email of the company’s CEO, and viewed his correspondence with his subordinates. And other parties, then impersonated him, addressed the accounts manager by his name, and asked the latter to transfer an amount equivalent to $19 million to an account in a bank in the Emirate of Dubai, on the assumption that the amount would be disbursed to the company branch.

Follow and track

Dubai Police reported that the Anti-Electronic Crimes Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Department immediately began tracking the money transfer route and following the movements of the gang members, as they discovered that the main account to which the money was transferred belongs to a person who opened it in 2018, and then left the country after that. . Dubai Police stated that the work team also discovered that the gang used a highly professional method of deception, by re-transferring the money between several accounts, so that its members would withdraw it and then deposit it in the vaults of companies specialized in preserving and transferring money, and then a number of them would leave the country after that, while the Others take care of withdrawing and re-depositing funds.

Hacking a second company

Dubai Police indicated that the gang, while the work team was following up on the case, hacked the electronic correspondence of a second company outside the country, and was able to seize an amount of approximately $17 million, and transfer it in the same way as the first company’s transfers, to deposit it in the money safes. These are methods used by criminal gangs to launder Money, by making multiple financial transfers, with the intention of concealing the source of the funds.

Within an elaborate ambush, Dubai Police were able to arrest 43 defendants involved in transferring the funds of the two companies, in addition to seizing luxury cars and expensive paintings.

Criminal style

Dubai Police confirmed that the professional hackers of this gang identify their victims with great accuracy and study their electronic activities, mainly targeting the leaders of major companies, businessmen, and very wealthy people, but, despite their cunning, they were on the lookout for them, through an elite group of the best officers and experts in combating cybercrime. Armed with the latest technology in this field.

International cooperation to combat organized crime

Dubai Police praised the international cooperation between the police and security services, especially between the case team, a number of friendly countries, France, Hong Kong and Singapore, and a number of liaison officers in a number of countries, which resulted in the overthrow and dismantling of the gang, stressing that unifying international efforts and strengthening Communication networks between law enforcement agencies in the world are the only way to combat cross-border organized crimes.