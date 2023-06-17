Contrary to the dazzling image that he appears in front of people, the sports hero with an honorable record of achievements, championships, and resounding numbers hid a dark side of his personality as a professional drug dealer.

According to the International Hemaya Center of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, the sports hero had a likable personality and the ability to build important relationships and acquaintances, whether through his sports experience in bodybuilding, his ability to attract young people who want this sport that is popular with many, or because of his love for horses. .

The center reported, through its specialized patrol, that the poison dealer used to train young people in his gym and court them in a distinctive way, to get to know their conditions and conditions, and target people of fame and important social status, and strengthen his relationship with them until he builds a social wall for himself that keeps him out of sight.

On the other hand, he practiced his criminal activity very professionally, so his dark circle was limited to three promoters whom he carefully chose, and according to strict conditions he imposed on them, namely, following a decent healthy lifestyle, not using drugs, enjoying a good reputation in society, and having a criminal record free of any black points.

Despite the great gains he was making, he was looking for a quick source of livelihood in order to spend on a life of extravagance and wealth, so he started trading drugs in cooperation with other dealers from a neighboring country, and he used to hide them in horse supplies, confident that he was completely away from suspicion in light of his good reputation As a sports champion with a wide reputation.

According to the Dubai Police, the biggest challenge he faced was how to select the elements that work with him, and he was able to lure the three promoters after great tests for a wide segment of young people who gathered around him, so he lured them to get rich quickly and imposed strict conditions on them.

The Director of the General Department for Narcotics Control, Brigadier General Eid Thani Hareb, said that things went well with him, until the control teams reached a clue confirming to them that there is a cunning and cautious trader who works very professionally in the market, and is unknown to anyone. The three promoters were arrested to bring down their leader, whose discovery shocked many of those around him.

He added that the zero hour was set, the hidden dealer was arrested, and he was taken to the house of his second wife, who did not know anything about his activity as a drug dealer, and found in the house a quantity of drugs that he had hidden in his nutritional supplements, and he collapsed and confessed to all his crimes.

After undergoing trial, the Criminal Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, and he was released from prison after 13 years, benefiting from the initiative to reduce sentences for inmates of penal institutions.

Shortly after his release from prison, he returned to his criminal activity, believing that he would escape from the grip of the police, but he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison, to return to prison again.

He cooperated with merchants from abroad and recruited 3 young men under strict conditions that kept them away from suspicion.